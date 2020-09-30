Rebekah Vardy on Coleen Rooney case: We tried to sort things out amicably, it just didn't work

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah, who has been confirmed as the ninth star for next year's dance reality show, Dancing on Ice, wants the case against former England captain Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen to resolve soon.

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, speaking on Good Morning Britain, Rebekah said: "Look, we tried to sort things out amicably, it just didn't work. I understand people think it's ridiculous, but what was I meant to do? I want to clear my name. I will do whatever that takes. I hope it's going to be resolved soon."

Rebekah had filed a defamation case against Coleen in the London High Court after the latter accused her of leaking fake stories to the press via social media. The two will face each other in the High Court this November.

