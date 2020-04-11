Rebekah Vardy discreet in GBP 10,000 donation

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has helped donate 2000 sets of scrubs for doctors and nurses in Leicester, United Kingdom, in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. Rebekah has donated GBP 10,000 to the cause anonymously. Doctors Nicki Lygo and Jim Stewart set up the crowdfunding source, Scrubs For Leicester on April 1 and urged Rebekah to use her social media reach to spread the word.

The next day, they were surprised to receive a huge donation by someone named RV. Dr Nicki immediately realised that the donor was Rebekah and thanked her on Twitter.

"This [GBP 10,000] was donated to the fund I set up to generate urgently needed scrubs for Leicester hospitals. Rebekah Vardy's generosity and that of the whole Vardy family is astounding. We are truly grateful to them," wrote Dr Nicki.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news