Rebekah Vardy is dancing for sympathy: Coleen Rooney

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen has accused Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife, Rebekah of participating in a reality show, Dancing On Ice for sympathy in the midst of their legal battle.

Rebekah recently filed a defamation against Coleen after being accused of leaking fake stories to the press via social media last October.

A source told British tabloid, The Sun: "Rebekah sees it as an opportunity to prove that she's not who they think she is. Coleen's not having it though. She is concerned Becky is using it to get the public on her side ahead of their libel trial."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news