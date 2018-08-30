Rebekah Vardy slams troll that called Jamie Vardy a 'nobody'

football

Supporters came to Rebekah's rescue and urged her not to bother about such online haters

Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah

Rebekah Vardy has hit back at a troller who called her husband Jamie a 'nobody'. Jamie announced his England international retirement to spend time with his family, a 'nobody' on social media.

Replying to the online user, Rebekah tweeted: "You wouldn't be good enough to even lace his boots! He's achieved more than you EVER will in a whole lifetime." The user continued to troll him and later deleted his tweets, before Rebekah wrote: "Still a 'nobody' that you went out of your way to tweet! Saddo."

Supporters came to Rebekah's rescue and urged her not to bother about such online haters. "Could make a film from him. From nowhere to PL champion and England player he's class," said one. Another added: "Don't bother rising to the trolls, just isn't worth it."

