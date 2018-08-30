Search

Rebekah Vardy slams troll that called Jamie Vardy a 'nobody'

Aug 30, 2018, 08:30 IST | A Correspondent

Supporters came to Rebekah's rescue and urged her not to bother about such online haters

Rebekah Vardy slams troll that called Jamie Vardy a 'nobody'
Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah

Rebekah Vardy has hit back at a troller who called her husband Jamie a 'nobody'. Jamie announced his England international retirement to spend time with his family, a 'nobody' on social media.

Replying to the online user, Rebekah tweeted: "You wouldn't be good enough to even lace his boots! He's achieved more than you EVER will in a whole lifetime." The user continued to troll him and later deleted his tweets, before Rebekah wrote: "Still a 'nobody' that you went out of your way to tweet! Saddo."

Supporters came to Rebekah's rescue and urged her not to bother about such online haters. "Could make a film from him. From nowhere to PL champion and England player he's class," said one. Another added: "Don't bother rising to the trolls, just isn't worth it."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

footballsports news

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK