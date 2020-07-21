Rebekah Vardy slams WAG Annie for backing rival Coleen Rooney

Former England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy has hit out at fellow WAG Annie Kilner, for supporting Coleen Rooney in their legal battle.

Rebekah recently filed a defamation against Coleen, wife of former English footballer Wayne, to settle their dispute which began last October.

Coleen had accused Rebekah of leaking fake stories to the press via social media.

An angry Rebekah sent a message to Annie Kilner the fiancee of Manchester City footballer Kyle Walker after the latter recently told British, tabloid The Sun that she didn't blame Coleen for exposing Rebekah.

Annie went on to say that Rebekah wanted to become the new Posh Spice. "Rebekah is fuming and has made her views crystal clear. She feels let down by some people. In her message to Annie she said she was livid she hadn't been given a heads up. She branded the Posh comparison a low blow," a source told The Sun.

