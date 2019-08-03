Rebel Wilson on public opinion about Cats trailer: I love the reaction

hollywood

Rebel Wilson has reacted to the polarising opinions among the people regarding her latest film Cats

Rebel Wilson has reacted to the polarising opinions among the people regarding her latest film "Cats", saying that viewers are "confused" because it is a "dance movie".

The first trailer of the Tom Hooper-directed film dropped recently with many people finding it odd that the cast, which also includes veterans like Ian McKellan and Judi Dench, are all covered in fur and yet look more like humans than cats. Wilson admitted that the trailer might be "creepy" for some people but that is absolutely okay. "When the trailer came out, the response was pretty massive. There's some people who were like 'Oh my god' because it is brand-new technology that's CGI. I think people get confused because it's essentially a dance movie in a lot of ways.

"So it really is all our own bodies. And yes, they're covered in fur. I think some people found it a bit creepy 'cause we're people but we look a bit like cats dancing around," the 39-year-old actor told Cosmopolitan. Wilson said she is happy with the way the trailer has been received by the people and hoped that they will go to the theatres to understand the film. "I loved the reaction. I think it was a bit polarizing and people will be super curious to see the finished product. What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it's going to be such a big movie. And the cast is obviously incredible," she added.

Cats is a film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical of the same name. The film follows the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as "the Jellicle choice" and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. It is set to be released later this year.

