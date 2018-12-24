Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls Benjamin Netanyahu as the 'voice of oppressors'

international

Netanyahu faced a lot of backlash from Turkish leaders due to his comment, with the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calling him a "cold-blooded killer of modern times"

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan labelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "voice of oppressors" in continuation of the war of words between leaders of the two nations.

"Erdogan is the voice of oppressed and you (Netanyahu) are the voice of oppressors. You are conducting state terror. Israel has no right to accuse anyone without accounting for its own sins, crimes against humanity, massacres and destruction," Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying at a ceremony in Istanbul.

Erdogan's comment came after Netanyahu, on Saturday, tweeted, "Erdogan-the occupier of northern Cyprus, whose army massacres women and children in Kurdish villages, inside and outside Turkey-should not preach to Israel."

Netanyahu faced a lot of backlash from Turkish leaders due to his comment, with the country's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu calling him a "cold-blooded killer of modern times".

"The occupier which kicks people lying on the ground is easily offended: @netanyahu is a cold-blooded killer of modern times, responsible for massacres of thousands of innocent Palestinians, bombing children on beaches. Turkey will never stop exposing the truth," Cavusoglu had tweeted.

