Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Salman talk; Turkey to search Saudi consulate

international

Riyadh had so far not allowed a search at the Istanbul consulate - officially Saudi territory - amid reports both sides were at odds over probe conditions

Staff exit the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul from where journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing. File Pic

Turkish investigators were on Monday expected to search the Saudi consulate for the first time since journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and King Salman discussed the case over the phone.

Khashoggi, a Saudi national and US resident who became critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has not been seen since he walked into the consulate for marriage paperwork on October 2.



Jamal Khashoggi

Turkish officials have said they believe he was killed - a claim Saudi Arabia refuted. A Turkish diplomatic source said the search, a joint operation with Saudi authorities, would "take place towards the evening" Monday. Dozens of media organisations, some of whom had set up tents, were maintaining a constant vigil outside the consulate in expectation of the search finally beginning. Cleaners were seen going into the building around lunchtime, causing a minor flurry of excitement, a reporter said.

The Saudi delegation due to be involved in the search and has been in Turkey since Friday arrived at Istanbul police headquarters, Turkish television said.

Spoke to Saudi king: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is sending his top diplomat to Saudi Arabia after speaking to Saudi King Salman, who denied knowledge of the fate of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi. "Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen,'" Trump said in a tweet, adding he was "immediately sending" Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with the king.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever