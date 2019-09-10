Recharge phones using plastic bottle crushers at railway stations

New Delhi: Indian Railways will now help the passengers to recharge phones if they use plastic bottle crushing machines installed at stations in a bid to promote Narendra Modi's initiative to junk single-use plastic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech, had appealed to the country to eliminate single-use plastic and find alternatives to plastic water bottles on a priority basis.

According to news agency, PTI, Railways have issued directions that single-use plastic will not be used on its premises from October 2 this year. VK Yadav, the Railway Board Chairman has stated that railways will now install 400 bottle crushing machines at stations in which a passenger wanting to use them will have to key in his phone number into the machine and his phone will be recharged. However, details of the recharge were not known immediately.

The news agency also reports that 160 bottle crushing machines are available currently at 128 stations. VK Yadav, the Railway Board Chairman also informed that instructions have been given to railway staff to collect all the used plastic bottles at railway stations and send them for recycling. Earlier, the ministry had issued instructions to use reusable bags to reduce the plastic footprint to all its vendors and staff across its network. The news agency also stated that a pledge will be administered to cut the use of plastic on October 2.

