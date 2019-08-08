Recipes that will make your Eid party a big hit!

food

Here are three lip-smacking recipes to try this Eid

Eid is known for a celebration with a spread of some delicious dishes all around the world! People celebrate this festival with mouth-watering dishes that are unique in their own nature. Here are three lip-smacking recipes by Chef Manish Mehrotra to try this Eid.

Almond mixed grain biryani

Serves: 2 – 3 people

Ingredients

1/2 cup Barley washed and drained

1/2 cup Brown rice, washed and drained

1/2 cup Pearl Millet, washed and drained

2 tsp Ghee

1 tsp Garlic, Chopped

1 tbsp Ginger, Chopped

1 tsp Green Chilli, Chopped

1/2 cup Baby carrots, diced

1/4 cup Onion red, sliced

1/2 tsp Black Pepper, Crushed

Salt to Taste

7 cups Vegetable stock

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1 ½ tsp Chopped Coriander

1 ½ tsp Chopped Spring Onion

1/4 cup Almonds

Method

Heat ghee in a large dutch oven/pot over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and bay leaf. As it crackles add onion, green chilli, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened. Add carrots. Raise heat to medium-high, and cook, until carrots are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in all of the grains and cook for 12 minutes. Stir in stock; bring to a boil.

Add almonds. Cover the pot, and put in the oven. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180 degree celsius (check after 30 minutes; remove the lid and cook a little longer if grains need to be softer). Fold in chopped herbs. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Lamb and almond korma

Servings: 4 serves

Ingredients

1 Kg Lamb Shoulder Cuts

1 cup Chopped onion

3 tbsp Ginger garlic paste

2 cup Plain yoghurt

1 cup Blanched almonds, skin removed

1 stick Cinnamon

2 no Black cardamom

3 no Green cardamom

1 tsp Cumin powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Turmeric powder

2 tsp Red chilli powder

4 tbsp Ghee

3 cups Water

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan, fry the onions in the ghee till they are golden. Remove onions from the oil.

Add the lamb pieces to the ghee and fry it till they are golden in colour; add the ginger garlic

paste and stir fry for 2-3 minutes.

Make a smooth paste of yoghurt and ½ cup of blanched almonds. Add this paste to the lamb and keep on stirring it till oil separates out. Add the fried onions to the lamb.

Reduce the heat, and add water. Cover the pan and let the lamb simmer for an hour or till

tender.

Cut the remaining blanched almonds into small pieces and add them to the korma.

Almond and Seviyaan Muzaffar

Serves: 3 – 4 people

Ingredients

½ cup Blanched Almonds

2 cups Seviyan (Vermicelli)

3 tbsp Ghee

1 cup Water

1 cup Sugar syrup

½ tsp Cardamom powder

Saffron a pinch

Khoya ¼ cup

Roasted almond slivers 3 tbsp

Method:

Remove the skin of the blanched almonds and slice them finely.

Heat ghee in a pan; roast the seviyan in ghee till it gets a golden hue.

Remove the seviyan from the pan and remove the ghee as well. Pour the water in the pan and bring it to a boil.

Add sugar syrup to the water.

Add the roasted seviyan to the water and cook till they become soft. Add the cardamom powder and saffron at this stage.

Grate the khoya and add it to the pan. And keep on stirring it.

When the water is absorbed. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the seviyan to a serving dish.

Garnish with roasted almond slivers.

