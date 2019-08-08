Recipes that will make your Eid party a big hit!
Here are three lip-smacking recipes to try this Eid
Eid is known for a celebration with a spread of some delicious dishes all around the world! People celebrate this festival with mouth-watering dishes that are unique in their own nature. Here are three lip-smacking recipes by Chef Manish Mehrotra to try this Eid.
Almond mixed grain biryani
Serves: 2 – 3 people
Ingredients
1/2 cup Barley washed and drained
1/2 cup Brown rice, washed and drained
1/2 cup Pearl Millet, washed and drained
2 tsp Ghee
1 tsp Garlic, Chopped
1 tbsp Ginger, Chopped
1 tsp Green Chilli, Chopped
1/2 cup Baby carrots, diced
1/4 cup Onion red, sliced
1/2 tsp Black Pepper, Crushed
Salt to Taste
7 cups Vegetable stock
1 tsp Cumin seeds
1 ½ tsp Chopped Coriander
1 ½ tsp Chopped Spring Onion
1/4 cup Almonds
Method
- Heat ghee in a large dutch oven/pot over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and bay leaf. As it crackles add onion, green chilli, garlic and ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened. Add carrots. Raise heat to medium-high, and cook, until carrots are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in all of the grains and cook for 12 minutes. Stir in stock; bring to a boil.
- Add almonds. Cover the pot, and put in the oven. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180 degree celsius (check after 30 minutes; remove the lid and cook a little longer if grains need to be softer). Fold in chopped herbs. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.
Lamb and almond korma
Servings: 4 serves
Ingredients
1 Kg Lamb Shoulder Cuts
1 cup Chopped onion
3 tbsp Ginger garlic paste
2 cup Plain yoghurt
1 cup Blanched almonds, skin removed
1 stick Cinnamon
2 no Black cardamom
3 no Green cardamom
1 tsp Cumin powder
1 tsp Coriander powder
1 tsp Turmeric powder
2 tsp Red chilli powder
4 tbsp Ghee
3 cups Water
Salt to taste
Method:
- Heat ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan, fry the onions in the ghee till they are golden. Remove onions from the oil.
- Add the lamb pieces to the ghee and fry it till they are golden in colour; add the ginger garlic
- paste and stir fry for 2-3 minutes.
- Make a smooth paste of yoghurt and ½ cup of blanched almonds. Add this paste to the lamb and keep on stirring it till oil separates out. Add the fried onions to the lamb.
- Reduce the heat, and add water. Cover the pan and let the lamb simmer for an hour or till
- tender.
- Cut the remaining blanched almonds into small pieces and add them to the korma.
Almond and Seviyaan Muzaffar
Serves: 3 – 4 people
Ingredients
½ cup Blanched Almonds
2 cups Seviyan (Vermicelli)
3 tbsp Ghee
1 cup Water
1 cup Sugar syrup
½ tsp Cardamom powder
Saffron a pinch
Khoya ¼ cup
Roasted almond slivers 3 tbsp
Method:
- Remove the skin of the blanched almonds and slice them finely.
- Heat ghee in a pan; roast the seviyan in ghee till it gets a golden hue.
- Remove the seviyan from the pan and remove the ghee as well. Pour the water in the pan and bring it to a boil.
- Add sugar syrup to the water.
- Add the roasted seviyan to the water and cook till they become soft. Add the cardamom powder and saffron at this stage.
- Grate the khoya and add it to the pan. And keep on stirring it.
- When the water is absorbed. Remove the pan from the heat and transfer the seviyan to a serving dish.
- Garnish with roasted almond slivers.
