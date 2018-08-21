Recipient of brain-dead teenager's kidney dies in West Bengal

national

Two kidneys and the liver of 15-year-old Mallika Majumder were donated to three patients after she was declared brain dead in the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education (IPGMER)

Representational picture

Kolkata: A city woman who received one of the kidneys of a brain-dead teenage girl from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday, three days after the transplant, a hospital official said. Two kidneys and the liver of 15-year-old Mallika Majumder were donated to three patients after she was declared brain dead in the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education (IPGMER) in Kolkata on Friday while her skin and cornea have been preserved for appropriate receptors.

While the kidneys were donated to two fellow patients admitted at the same hospital with critical renal problems, the liver was given to a 44-year-old patient from Hyderabad, admitted in east Kolkata's Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals through a "green corridor" felicitated by the city police in the early hours on Saturday. "The patient from north 24 Pargana district's Khardah died early on Monday after her body rejected the kidney... She was kept in ventilation since the transplant," an official from IPGMER said. "The condition of the other patient who received Majumder's Kidney at the hospital is stable," he added.

Meanwhile, the recipient of Majumder's liver at Apollo was also responding to treatment, the hospital sources said. Regretting the death of one patient, Majumder's father said he was happy that his daughter's organs could save multiple lives. "It is sad that one of the patients died as her body rejected the kidney. However, I have heard that the other two patients have responded well since the transplant," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever