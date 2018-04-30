Reclusive 75-yr-old's decomposed body found in her home

As Goregaon police file accidental death report, society members say they never saw anyone, including her two sons, visiting the woman



The building in Ram Mandir where the senior citizen's body was found

Discovery of a 75-year-old resident's partially decomposed body in her flat has shaken the people of Shree Sai Ram society in Ram Mandir, and once again highlighted how vulnerable senior citizens living alone are. The deceased was found last afternoon after other residents alerted the police on getting a foul smell from her home. Her son, who lives in Borivli, too was clueless about this until yesterday.

Found dead

Last afternoon, the Goregaon police received a call from the society that Rameshwari Kanchan, residing alone in flat 4C, hadn't been seen around for the past few days, and that a strong smell was emanating from her flat. A police team reached the spot and, with the help of a key maker, got the door open. Officers found her partially decomposed body on the floor. After completing the panchnama, the body was sent to Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem.

No foul play

Senior inspector Dhanaji Nalawade said they have registered an accidental death report and are investigating further. "Prime facie, the death looks natural, as there is no sign of any assault. Nothing has been stolen from the house, and the door was locked from inside," he added. "The woman has two sons, one in Kulupwadi, Borivli, and the other in London. The family has been informed, and the body will be handed over to them once the post-mortem is done."

A recluse

Society secretary Devendra Trivedi said the victim had been staying in the building for more than 15 years. He added, "She was a little reserved and, in spite of her age, would prefer to do her chores on her own, sometimes taking the help of the security guard to clean the house.

"She often sent me religious forwards on WhatsApp, and had, in fact, sent one on April 26." A source from the building said they never saw anyone visiting her, not even her sons, so much so that no one even knew she had family in the city. Another resident said, "It is surprising that her son didn't check on her regularly. He himself came to know about her death from the police. This is extremely saddening."

