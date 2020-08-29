Red Alert for Gunners!

Jordan Henderson has urged Liverpool to show their hunger to retain the English Premier League (EPL) title when they face Arsenal in the Community Shield tonight. Just five weeks after Liverpool captain Henderson lifted the EPL trophy, Jurgen Klopp's side kick off the new season in the glamour friendly at Wembley. While their EPL title defence doesn't get underway until September 12, the Reds are keen to lay down an early marker to their title rivals.

"We've been cracking on, really working hard. New season, new start and a lot more things we want to go on and achieve," Henderson said. "I'm really excited to see what we can do this season, another big season for us. Hopefully, we can take confidence from the last year or two but we need to stay hungry and need to keep the desire to go and want more."

For Arsenal, the curtain-raiser to the new season offers boss Mikel Arteta an opportunity to gauge his side's progress. "In football, what you did two weeks ago or two years ago doesn't matter. It is what you are able to contribute to the team now. So everybody is going to have the same opportunities now." Arteta said.

