Red alert issued for heat wave in central India

Nagpur: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Tuesday issued a Red Alert -- the highest warning level -- as temperatures soared to up to 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and central India.

The alert will remain in place till Wednesday, according to IMD Deputy Director-General M.L. Sahu.

"There is a likelihood of a very severe heat wave in some areas and heat wave in many parts of Vidarbha of eastern Maharashtra and Western Madhya Pradesh, besides heatwave conditions in other regions of central India," Sahu told IANS.

However, cyclone Fani which is likely to hit the Odisha coast in the next few days would carry moisture to the extremely dry regions in central India and provide some relief from the current heat wave though temperatures would continue to remain high.

The highest temperatures recorded by were in Akola 46.9 degrees; Nagpur and Amravati both 46.8 degrees; Chandrapur 46.6 degrees; in the 45 degrees bracket were Wardha, Yavatmal and Washim; Gondiya, Buldhana and Gadchiroli recorded 43 degrees.

Contrary to certain reports, an official of the State Disaster Centre in Mumbai and Nagpur informed that so far there are no heat-wave related deaths, though some people have been hospitalised in parts of Vidarbha.

With the Red Alert issued, all concerned agencies are in a state of full preparedness to tackle any emergencies arising among the people affected by the soaring temperatures.

People, especially children and senior citizens, have been advised to refrain from going outdoors between 11 a.m.-4 p.m., remain hydrated, avoid aerated drinks and immediately seek medical advice for any heat-related symptoms.

