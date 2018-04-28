Red Bull's Ricciardo tops second practice

In-form Daniel Ricciardo edged ahead of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen to top the times in yesterday's second free practice session for this weekend's Azerbaijan GP



Daniel Ricciardo

In-form Daniel Ricciardo edged ahead of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen to top the times in yesterday's second free practice session for this weekend's Azerbaijan GP. The Australian clocked a lap time of one minute and 42.795sec to outpace the Finn by just 0.069sec with his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen third, 0.116sec adrift. Ricciardo won last year's race on the Baku street track and also won the Chinese GP earlier this month. Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, who was fastest in the first session, finished fourth ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

