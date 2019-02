crime

The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against three Bahrain-based Indian hoteliers who are allegedly part of an international flesh trade racket. According to Crime Branch sources, their arrest will help get more information about the racket, which is allegedly being operated from many states in India.

The hoteliers have been identified as Salim Koderi, Anthony Machado and Nasir Shaikh. "We had earlier issued a Look out Circular against them, so if they catch a flight from anywhere, they will be tracked. After the RCN the local authorities will catch them and inform us," said an officer.

Their names cropped up after the recent arrest of Farid Ul Haque Azizul Haque alias Tipu, 44, a Dubai hotelier, and job placement agents Mohammad Kamaal Shaikh and Tinku Dinesh Raj.

