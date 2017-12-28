Red Cross: Medical evacuation in Syria 'a positive step'

The Red Cross on Wednesday called the evacuation of people in critical medical condition from a besieged suburb of the Syrian capital, a positive step. Taking to Twitter, the world's biggest aid organisation said



The Red Cross on Wednesday called the evacuation of people in critical medical condition from a besieged suburb of the Syrian capital, a positive step. Taking to Twitter, the world's biggest aid organisation said, 'The operation is a positive step. This will give some respite to the people suffering in Eastern Ghouta - especially those in dire need of life-saving medical treatment.'

Earlier on Tuesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria informed that medical evacuations have begun from the Syrian rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta to Damascus. The ICRC further said, 'The evacuation came after an agreement was reached between parties to the conflict. Following their request, we and SYRedCrescent accepted to act as neutral humanitarian intermediary to facilitate this agreement.'

Under the terms of a deal between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government and rebel group Jaish al-Islam, which controls Eastern Ghouta, 25 more people are expected to be evacuated for lifesaving medical treatment in the coming days, reported the Washington Post. Ambulances conveyed three sick children and a woman out of Eastern Ghouta late Tuesday for medical treatment in Damascus hospitals. The United Nations has pleaded to President Bashar al-Assad's government to allow evacuation of around 500 patients, who will die without any urgent medical care as almost 400,000 people in Eastern Ghouta are surrounded by forces loyal to his government.

