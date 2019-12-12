Red Devils play Santa Claus to Manchester hospital kids

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Manchester United players paid a special visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to bring joy to kids ahead of Christmas. The likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot visited young patients and distributed gifts.

"Seeing the children happy and just giving a picture or signature, it made my day," said Pogba. "They are the real stars and are stronger than anybody. They keep fighting, and with their families and with the help of the people in the hospital, they can recover faster," he added.

Rashford said: "These visits hold great importance and have great value; we get to come here, give out gifts and put smiles on faces. We are always happy to do this."

Defender Scott McTominay added: "It's such a humbling experience coming here and seeing the kids with smiles on their faces."

