Red hot now

Pic/Yogen Shah

Shahid Kapoor has got himself a swanky new pair of wheels. The actor was spotted in Bandra with his cherry red acquisition. Perhaps daughter Misha suggested the bright, cheerful colour.

Shahid Kapoor's last Bollywood release Padmaavat, broke several box-office records and became one of the first films this year to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The film also starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Shahid Kapoor is currently prepping for Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Shahid and wife Mira Rajput tied the knot on 7th July, 2015. Their daughter Misha was born on 26th August, 2016.

Also, Shahid Kapoor's halfbrother Ishaan Khatter, the son of Rajesh Khattar and Shahid's mom, actress Neelima Azim, will make his big screen foray with Beyond The Clouds, directed by Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi. Ishaan is also set to share the screen with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor, in her debut film Dhadak, which is a remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

