Redouble efforts to make public places safer

This paper ran a chilling front-page report about a man who sexually assaulted a HIV positive woman after tricking her into accompanying him to the terrace of Sion Hospital on the pretext of helping her. The accused supposedly slipped past security personnel approaching the woman by posing as a ward boy from the hospital.

In the report, the dean of the hospital said she was clueless about the incident but would look into it. It is shocking that this impersonator managed to slip past the considerable security present inside Sion hospital. The security has been provided by two agencies but nobody seemed to be aware of the rapist not being an employee of the hospital. Those entering hospital premises must be checked and staffers must have valid ID proof, which has to be scrutinized by the hospital staff.

While there is no blaming the victim in this case, as a general rule people have to be wary of staffers posing as Samaritans and promising them appointments with doctors or whatever else. Be extremely sceptical of these pretexts of help and do not accompany them alone to parts of the hospital, which is usually a mammoth facility and in which certain portions may be deserted.

The accused, who was nabbed within 24 hours, has said he was drunk. This seems to be the new 'excuse' for sexual assault. Several men who have been named in the #MeToo movement have said they were drunk when they allegedly molested women. In a recent report, a man who was caught flashing at a woman in an ATM claimed he was drunk. Severest punishment should be given to the criminals and efforts should be redoubled to make public spaces safe for women.

