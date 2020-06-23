Reds see red! Jurgen Klopp furious after Liverpool draw with Everton

Liverpool's Premier League title march was delayed by a 0-0 draw against Merseyside rivals Everton, while Chelsea rallied to a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side picked up following the top-flight resumption on Wednesday needing two wins to secure their first English title for 30 years, but looked rusty in their first game in 106 days. Striker Mohamed Salah was left on the bench due to fitness concerns. Liverpool remain 23 points ahead of second-placed Man City.

"It was a real fight. Both teams showed they understood it was a derby. We were dominant but they had the biggest chance. We were not smart enough to use the space," Klopp said.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Christian Pulisic can be their trump card in the race to qualify for the Champions League. Chelsea went down when Kortney Hause put Villa up before Pulisic and Olivier Giroud scored once each. "He [Pulisic] is going to be a big player for us. His ability to arrive in the box is a big thing," said Lampard.

