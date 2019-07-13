Reel gets real for telly actor Nishant Malkani

television

Malkani, who went without salt and water for two days said that he wanted the scene to look real and practised several times before the scene was shot

Nishant Malkani. Pic/Instagram Nishant Malkani

Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Paayega actor Nishant Malkani who plays AJ (Akshat Jindal) on the television show recently shot for a bare-bodied scene with fire in his hands. As prep, he went without salt and water for two days.

Now, the telly actor is shooting for a scene in which he needs to box a punching bag. Malkani wanted the scene to look real and practised several times before the scene was shot.

He says, "I got carried away and ended up tearing the skin on my knuckles, which resulted in bleeding. The scene was supposed to be fake but I ended up getting bruised."

Malkani adds that he always wants to get into the skin of the character.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates