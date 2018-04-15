Reel Mary Kom Priyanka Chopra thrilled for the real Mary Kom

MC Mary Kom defeated Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5:0 verdict to take home a special medal

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who played Mary Kom in a 2014 biopic by the same name, directed by Omung Kumar, heaped online praise for boxer, who clinched a gold medal, her very first, in the women's 45-48 kg category at the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Saturday.



Priyanka tweeted, "I'm sooooo proud of my friend and India's pride @MangteC you are and always will be my champion! Congratulations!! Yay!"

The director of the 2014 film, Omung Kumar, also took to the microblogging site to congratulate Mary, 35. "Congratulations @MangteC for winning GOLD at #CWG2018 You were born to break records and create new history. Very very proud," Kumar wrote. The film followed Mary's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo.

