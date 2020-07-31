Reel meets real

You don't need to step out to make a film anymore because filmmaking assumed a whole new meaning amid the pandemic. Ask the 10 young filmmakers from across India who conceptualised, directed and shot 10 short films virtually in the depth of the lockdown, while conforming to social-distancing rules.

From setting frames over Zoom, guiding actors to shoot from varied angles, to waiting for hours for the right light and transferring heavy files over lagging Internet connections over days, The Lockdown Shorts is an anthology of 10 heartwarming short films — spanning under five minutes — shot remotely. These include Sounds of Silence (directed by Himanshi Handa), Coma (Yash Bandi), Firaaq (Amberee Pitamber), Greeny-Tales (Aakar Kaushik), See You On The Other Side (Roy Dipankar), and Bichaari Chidiyaan (Ida Ali), among others.



Satish Raj Kasireddi

The anthology documents different stories and emotions of the lockdown — from fighting patriarchy at home to embarking on a quest to find a lost pet. The duo behind it, Satish Raj Kasireddi from HOGA films and Ahab Jafri from Make it Happen Films, was keen to document this historic time through fictional films. "It began with the experiment of shooting one film, where the director, cinematographer, sound designer, editor and actor were all in their respective homes, yet functioning like an on-ground film crew. That success ignited the fire in us to get 10 talented filmmakers on board," says Jafri.



Ahab Jafri

Emphasising how the project helped break preconceived notions about filmmaking, Kasireddi says, "You don't need expensive gadgets, lighting or a 100-person crew to make a film. We made cinema sitting at home, using natural light and shooting on smartphones. The post-production was a challenge but our sound designers, graphic artists and editors worked in tandem with the filmmakers." The team is now working on churning out the second and third volumes, with 20 short films of different lengths, two web series and a feature film.

Log on to @lockdownshorts on Instagram

