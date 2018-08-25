Reema Kagti: I am critical of my own work

bollywood

Reema Kagti says she is her own critic, which she believes is an advantage

Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti, fresh from the success of her latest Gold, says both good reviews and commercial success matter to her.

"Logic dictates that a commercial success is better for the director than a flop. Whether it is an actor, a director or a technician, appreciation for your work makes you feel good.

"The balance has to be right... You do not want the other thing happening, where your film has earned lot of money but got zero appreciation," Reema told PTI.

Reema made her directorial debut with romcom Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd in 2007 to psychological horror Talaash (2012). Sports drama Gold is the director's latest offering, which has earned decent reviews and money at the ticket window.

She says she is her own critic, which she believes is an advantage.

"I am critical of my own work, when I see my films, you only see mistakes, you don't see what is good. It is good and it keeps you on your toes."

Reema says she always wanted to do a sports film and never understood what kept her away from the genre.

"I love this space. It is a tried-and-tested formula but it works really well. I feel uplifted and positive at the end of a sports film. I had wanted to do it for a while," she adds.

The director says she knew working on the story of "Gold" would be challenging but she was up for the task.

"It feels daunting but I have had big help for the research. We had a hockey historian from Delhi, my co-writer was there. I had a superb crew and cast. It was challenging but it was not that hard."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever