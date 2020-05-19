Reena Rai Appreciated By Both Critics and Audience for Debut Movie 'Rang Punjab'

Before Reena Rai was crowned Miss South Asia 2014, she had dreamt of becoming a doctor. However, 6 years hence she has chosen a totally different career path for herself, which is, nonetheless, as impactful as her original choice. After all, entertainment is a serious business indeed!

Today, she is a well-known actress in Indian film industry and her journey began right when she wore the crown of Miss South Asia in the year 2014. But that is just one part of her multi-faceted personality. Apart from being an actress, she is also an accomplished dancer and philanthropist.

Reena began her acting career with music videos, wherein she collaborated with some of the renowned names in Punjabi music industry, like Dr. Zeus and Zora Randhawa. After making a mark for herself on the Punjabi music scene, Reena got to make her debut as the lead actress with her first Punjabi film, “Rang Punjab”, in November 2018. Her work was appreciated by both critics and the audience and this paved a way for her flourishing career in Punjabi cinema.

Her second Punjabi film, Desi, also as a lead actress, all set to release this year, is in the post-production stage. She is excited about the release of this movie and is confident that, just like the first time, her work will be well-received by the public.

Well, irrespective of the response that her second outing generates when released, Reena is looking forward to a busy time ahead. She has three films in hand, all likely to release in 2021. One is in Hindi language, one is in Punjabi and one is a Bollywood crossover film, to be made in the US. All the movies are being helmed by well-known studios and directors.

From participating in a beauty pageant in 2014, Reena has come a long way, and now, she is all set to make a name for herself on the marquee!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever