Reese Witherspoon: My heart and prayers go out to Kate Spade and her family

Mourning the death of designer Kate Spade, celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Josh Groban, Mindy Kaling and Lena Dunham remembered her as a visionary, who made women feel beautiful with her colourful, quirky designs. One of the biggest names in American fashion, the designer was found dead on Tuesday in New York from an apparent suicide, the police said.

According to reports, her 24-year-old marriage with Andy Spade was on the rocks. Spade, 55, hanged herself in her Park Avenue apartment. The death of the designer — known for her sleek and colourful handbags — was confirmed by her label on Twitter. "Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world (sic)," KSNY said in a statement.



Kate Spade. Pic/AFP

Witherspoon also took to the microblogging site to pay homage to the designer. "My heart and prayers go out to Kate Spade and her family. What a wonderful, talented woman who will be dearly missed," she said. Her The Wrinkle In Time co-star Mindy Kaling said she is heartbroken to know about Spade's demise. "I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colourful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You couldn't walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate (sic)" Kaling tweeted.

