Reese Witherspoon to son: What a gift to be your mom

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her son Deacon on his 15th birthday

Reese Witherspoon with son Deacon. Picture courtesy/Reese Witherspoon's Instagram account

Doting mom Reese Witherspoon has a heartwarming wish for son Deacon on his 15th birthday. The Academy award-winning actor shared the sweet tribute on Instagram. Alongside a picture, in which she poses with her 'creative, kind, talented boy', the proud mama wrote, 'Happy Birthday to my wonderful, creative, kind, talented boy @deaconphillippe! Every day you teach me something new about beats, Fort Nite dances, fantasy football and cool sneakers.'

'What a gift to be your mom. I love you, buddy! (P.S. When did you get so tall!?) #Thisis15,' the actor added. The 'Big Little Lies' star shares Deacon and daughter Ava Elizabeth, 18 with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

She is also mother to Tennessee James with husband Jim Toth. On the occasion of her 'sweet little boy' Tennessee's sixth birthday last month, Witherspoon had also shared an endearing wish on social media.

"Heyyyy!! It's this little guy's 6th birthday! Happy birthday to my sweet little boy, Tennessee! He makes me smile & laugh and remember the important things in life everyday! #6,[sic]" she wrote along with a picture of James.

