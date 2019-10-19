Reeth Risya, Ashwin Subramaniam bag Table Tennis titles

India No. 4 Reeth Risya emerged from the brink to upstage top-seed and international Divya Deshpande 4-3 to bag the women's singles crown in the All India Balkan-Ji-Bari Dilip Sampat Memorial 5-Star Mumbai Suburban District Table Tennis Championships yesterday. Divya jumped to a 3-0 lead before Reeth won the fourth in extra points. The win brought back her confidence back and she took the next two games comfortably.

In a tight decider, Divya, was on match point, leading 10-8 but messed up her serve. Reeth saved three matchpoints before winning the game and tie 8-11, 6-11, 5-11, 15-13, 11-7, 11-6, 13-11. Meanwhile, Ashwin Subramaniam, seeded third, outplayed Ravindra Kotiyan, 11-4, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 to bag the men's title.

Kalina League: Air India Colony beat FC Kolivery

Defending champions Air India Colony beat FC Kolivery 2-1 in the eighth and concluding round of the Kalina Football League organised under the aegis of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee in Kalina recently. Opportunistic striker Sheldon Fernandes scored a brace for the Air India Colony boys while Russell Galbano netted the lone goal for FC Kolivery.

In the another match, Indian FC beat FC Kolivery Z3 1-0. Striker Tyson Pereira netted the lone goal for the Indian FC outfit.

WCG inter-parish football: Easy win for St Joseph's

St Joseph's (Mira Road)struck good form to record a 2-0 win over St Francis Xavier (Vile Parle) in a second-round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, annual Inter-Parish football tournament recently. Strikers Shaun Ferrao and Deepak Pal struck a goal each for St Joseph. Earlier, St Roque (Vasai) registered a comfortable 5-1 win against St Stephen's, (Cumballa Hill). Sandeep Lopes, Shubham DeCosta, Vijal D'Sa, Rejial Lopes and Agnel Lopes scored a goal each for St Roque, while Ronald Abraham pulled one back for St Stephen.

