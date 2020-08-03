Referee Anthony Taylor criticised for errors during Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final

A screen grab of Arsenal 'keeper Emiliano Martinez collecting the ball outside the box on Saturday

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may get the credit for inspiring Arsenal to a 2-1 FA Cup win over Chelsea in the final at Wembley on Saturday, but a major talking point has been referee Anthony Taylor's performance.

Chelsea fans were left fuming after Taylor failed to by penalise Arsenal 'keeper Emiliano Martinez after he came out of his box to collect a ball. The Blues supporters were upset further when there was no rectification by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



Referee Anthony Taylor

Taylor was also criticised by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard for sending off midfielder Mateo Kovacic, whose tackle on Arsenal's Granit Xhaka did not seem to deserve a second yellow card.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news