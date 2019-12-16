Referee assault case: MDFA bans Mumbai City FC U-18 team, fined Rs 10 lakh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Mumbai City FC U-18 team has been suspended for the rest of the season and slapped with a fine Rs 10 lakh. 10 players suspended The goalkeeper coach Abdul Qadeer and physio Jay Singh, coach Mohan Das, assistant coach Suprith Jathana and 10 players have also been suspended and fined R5,000 each.

The Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA) Disciplinary Committee took this decisions during their meeting at the Cooperage ground on Sunday. Present at the meeting was Souter Vaz, Chairman, Darryl D'Souza, Secretary, Sudhakar Rane, Treasurer, Udyan Banerjee and senior executive committee members Salim Ansari, Nasir Hussain and Ajit Sawant.

The decision were taken on the basis of the report by match officials that after the conclusion of the MDFA Elite Division match played between Karnatak SA and Mumbai City FC U-18, played on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra (W). It was reported that officials of your team abused, spat on the referee, humiliated and physically assaulted the match official, assistant referee Umesh Patel.

Coach, physio punished Goalkeeping coach Abdul Kadir S and physio Jay Singh have both have been suspended for a period of five years and has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each. Team coach Mohan Das and assistant coach Suprith Jathana have also been suspended for a period of one year and fined an amount of Rs 25,000 each.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever