Referee Michael Oliver's wife Lucy abused for his CL penalty call

One online user wrote to Lucy, "Justice will be done when that pig of your husband loses his job, filthy pig!" Another wrote, "Don't dare come to Italy. Enjoy your Spain and Madrid. Criminals." A third added, "Congrats... and SHAME. Money talks."

Referee Michael Oliver's wife Lucy was trolled on social media following her husband's decision to award Real Madrid a late penalty against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday. Oliver, 33, had shown Juventus 'keeper Gianluigi Buffon a red card for yelling at him after he gave Real a penalty by virtue of which they ousted the Italians and made the semi-finals.

