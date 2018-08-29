football

Rishikul Vidyalaya fume after referees call off match over players wearing spectacles; schools' sports body and referees board play blame game

Rishikul Vidyalaya players walk back after referees call off their match yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Met Rishikul Vidyalaya (Bandra) and St Anthony's (Versova) were eager to play in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised boys' U-16 Div IV inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday. But, they had to return back disappointed as the match was called off by the referees as seven Rishikul Vidyalaya players were wearing spectacles, which is not the proper eye wear approved by FIFA.

Referees Clement D'Mello and Elvis Nunes informed Rishikul coach Saby Noronha that seven players would not be permitted to play as they were wearing glasses.Noronha approached MSSA Football Secretary Sebastian Fernandes to allow the seven players to play and was even prepared to give an undertaking that MSSA and the referees would not be held responsible in the eventuality of injury to the players. St Anthony coach Neil Fernandes also tried to get the authorities to get on with the game.

Fernandes agreed to allow the players to play, but was unable to convince the referees to change their decision.Shirzad Bhathena, Chairman, MDFA Referees Board pointed out that the referees were just enforcing the law.

'Safety in mind'

"Keeping in mind the safety aspect of the kids, the referees were reluctant in permitting the players wearing spectacles to play. The referees were only enforcing what the law says, but the organisers and team officials were prepared to overlook the law, hoping to encourage the children to play," Bhathena clarified to mid-day.

School not notified

Meanwhile, Vaishali Juthani, Parents Football Coordinator of Rishikul Vidyalaya complained that they were not informed about this rule. "We did not receive any communication in this regard. Otherwise, we would have been prepared and made the necessary arrangements," said Juthani.

Fernandes admitted that this was not notified to the schools. "This rule of wearing spectacles was not informed to the schools. I was waiting for Bhathena to send certain rules and norms. But, I did not receive anything from him," Fernandes stated.

"During a meeting with the MSSA before the start of the season this was notified. I had requested them to issue a notification to all schools in this regard. I cannot make circulars for every organisation and Fernandes should have followed up with me, but he did not. I cannot help if this was not circulated to the schools," Bhathena added.

