Refuting all the reports on the change of director, Kick 2 to be helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala

bollywood

In order to clear the air around the name of the director which has been afloat, the makers have confirmed that Sajid Nadiadwala will be directing the sequel of the hit franchise Kick

Sajid Nadiadwala/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

The next of the Nadiadwala entertainment franchise, Kick 2 starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez has taken to their social media to put an end to the rumours regarding the change of director which have been doing the rounds, all across. The movie, Kick 2 very much stays with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Stating and denying all the claims on their social media, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment tweeted, "Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2. The next of the franchise, Kick 2 is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala."

Clearing the air, we strongly deny any reports of association of any other name as the director of Kick 2.

The next of the franchise, Kick 2 is with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) June 10, 2019

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala all set for hat-trick release this year - Super 30, Chhichhore and Housefull 4

Ever since the first announcement of the sequel, Kick 2 by Sajid Nadiadwala the project has been undergoing fine-tuning to provide wholesome entertainment to the audience. Sajid has been working on the script of Kick 2 for the past year and the announcement of the sequel itself has already piqued the excitement amongst the audience.

With high octane action sequences and a Salman studded entertainer, the makers of the movie have set the record straight with the recent tweet putting rest to all claims and rumours while confirming that the sequel will be helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala, yet again.

The previous part, Kick was an action entertainer and with the director, Sajid Nadiadwala coming back with Kick 2 it will surely be another stellar action-packed rollercoaster to watch.

Also Read: Sajid Nadiadwala and Madhu Mantena to jointly produce Ranveer Singh-starrer '83

Top stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates