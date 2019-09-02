Registrations open for Dec 8 Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon

other-sports

This year the IBVVMM will be introducing an 11k Battle Run

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Online registrations have opened for the 9th edition of the Indiabulls Home Loans Vasai Virar Mayor's Marathon (IBVVMM), in association with ManipalCigna Health Insurance, to be held on December 8. This year the IBVVMM will be introducing an 11k Battle Run for corporates and Running Groups besides a ManipalCigna 5K Family Run. The other existing categories are the full marathon (42.195 kms), half marathon (21.097 kms), 11k run, 5k run and the Dhamaal Dhaav (4 kms). For registration visit www.ibvvmm.com and for more information call 88795 59049/8291262892.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates