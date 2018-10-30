Jet Airways: Regularly updating lessors, partners on steps taken to improve liquidity

national

The full service carrier has been grappling with financial woes and has also delayed payment of salaries

Jet irways

Jet Airways said on Monday it is actively engaged in updating partners, including lessors, about steps being taken to improve liquidity. The full service carrier has been grappling with financial woes and has also delayed payment of salaries.

According to a regulatory filing, the company is actively engaged with all its partners, including lessors and airport operators and regularly providing them updates on efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity.

"Our partners understand the challenges faced by the Indian aviation industry and have been supportive of the company's efforts," it added. The filing came in response to a clarification sought by stock exchanges about reports that the airline has defaulted on lease rentals. Shares of Jet Airways declined 1.41 per cent to close at Rs 213.95 on the BSE.

