Regulating prices of masks a welcome move

Maharashtra is going to regulate the rate of face masks during this pandemic. A committee has been formed to implement caps on the price of masks and has submitted its recommendations to the state government.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that the committee has submitted its recommendations and formal orders will soon be issued. He also confirmed that now prices of N-95 maks will be capped at a maximum of Rs 50 for every mask. The rates have been finalised after a detailed study of the process and cost of manufacturing, availability and affordability of raw material and demand in the market, reports quoted Tope as saying.

Now that suggestions have been accepted, one hopes that orders will come and be implemented soon. It will be meaningless if there is an inordinate delay in implementation as numbers are peaking in the state. On Wednesday, the city led with the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the state. The state is setting unenviable new records when it comes to the pandemic.

When prices are regulated, it will be a big incentive for people who want to buy masks, which have been touted as one of the important measures to prevent COVID-19.

Regulation also reposes confidence in the authorities. The public is assured that there is somebody looking out for them, that there will be justice and fair play.

This is also a warning for those who seek to take unfair advantage of a period that has brought people to their knees. Faulty information, a state of panic, desperation — all contribute towards emboldening those who seek to hike prices, knowing that the public will buy the products. This comes as a welcome measure, but the test will be the timing and efficacy of implementation.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news