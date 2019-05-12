Rehaan Roy, Shweta Mahadik and other TV actors on what Mother's Day means to them

television

Rehaan Roy, Shweta Mahadik and others share their thoughts on Mother's Day and why it's so special to them

Rehaan Roy and Shweta Mahadik

On the occasion of Mother's Day, we got some popular television actors to tell us what Mother's Day means to them. Take a look!

Rehaan Roy

"Mothers are the best gift that god has given to us. I personally think that celebrating them just on a particular day is not justified. They need to be celebrated and cherished each day. I remember the first time I shared with my mother that I want to become an actor and she was extremely supportive of it. She has always supported me through my journey and is my best friend. Whatever I am today is solely because of my mother and this Mother's Day, I have planned a small surprise for her and I hope she likes it."

Shweta Mahadik

"I plan to celebrate Mother's Day with my grandmother, mother and son. We always make it a point to spend the entire day together over some delicious lunch, shopping and watching movies. Mother's Day is very special for me because you can express how valuable your bond is with your mom. My most fond memory is when my mother baked caked for us when we didn't have an oven, she used to literally put sand in a cooker and take that effort to bake a cake just for us. I dearly love her and am looking forward to spending a good day with her."

Adnan Khan

"I don't think we need a particular day to celebrate our mothers and the beautiful relationship that we share with them. God's greatest gift to mankind is a beautiful soul called mother and one should always make them feel loved and respected. On the occasion of Mother's Day, I would like to treat my mom at her favourite restaurant and spend the day with her."

Avinash Mishra

"I love my mom immensely and unconditionally. She has the most beautiful heart and I owe everything that I am today to her, her prayers and her blessings. She stays in Raipur and I really wish she could be here with me, but I will put in all my efforts to make it a special day for her. I just want to take the opportunity to wish all the mothers a very happy Mother's Day."

Ankit Siwach

"Mothers should be celebrated every day. Had it not been for our mothers, we would have never been where we are today. There were times when my mom rebuked or taught me things the hard way but those are important lessons which are ingrained in me and have made me the person I am today. All my memories with her are special and now, when I look back, I miss those days. Everything that I am today, I owe it to her. The only thing I wish for her is great health. Owing to my shoot schedule, I won't be able to visit my mother back home in Meerut this year, but I am planning a few surprises so that I can make it a special day for her."

