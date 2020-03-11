Reham Karo Deepika: Ranveer Singh has an hilarious reaction on Deepika Padukone's beachwear!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are head over heels in love with each other. The couple fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. And since then, their love and admiration for each other have evidently increased. Apart from their adorable outings, the couples' PDA on their social media accounts. The duo never shies away from teasing each other on social media.

Recently, Deepika shared a set of monochrome pictures from the recent photoshoot on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, the Piku star is sizzling in a beachwear. Take a look at the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMar 8, 2020 at 11:09pm PDT

However, it was her husband Ranveer's comment that left the internet on fire. Ranveer commented: "Baby, reham karo yaar (Baby, please have mercy)."

Ranveer's latest comment seems evident that the couple's PDA is getting more sweeter and cheesier by the day.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak. This was a chilling story of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight for justice. The film opened to a positive response, with Deepika being praised for her portrayal as an acid attack survivor.

She will be next seen with Ranveer in '83, which is based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Apart from Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, '83 stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

'83 will also be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, along with Hindi. While Kamal Haasan will be presenting the Tamil version, Nagarjuna Akkineni will present the Telugu version. The sports biopic will release on April 10.

