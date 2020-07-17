Reinvent Higher Education at MIT Art Design Technology University

The COVID Pandemic has made entire university to rethink the way we impart education to our students. To ensure that our students begin the academic year without further delay. Notably, the Entire semester for undergraduate and post-graduate courses is scheduled to begin in July as per the regular University calendar schedule every year.

MIT Art Design Technology University was established in the Year 2016 as per the UGC act as per the private state University Act, of State Govt. of Maharashtra. Hon’ble Dr. Mangesh Karad, Secretory MAEER’s MIT Group of Institution, man behind conceptualizing this University to offer education in the most unconventional fields and in the most unorthodox formats.

MIT Art Design Technology University is an Initiative of MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions who are pioneer in privatization of engineering education in Maharashtra. Dr. Vishwanath Karad, Father - Founder & Director General of the MAEER’s MIT Group of Institutions is one who has made this possible in Maharashtra and launched the first Private Engineering college Maharashtra Institute of technology in the year 1983.Today the Group represent More than 4 Universities and 15 + schools Vishwashanti Gurukul , CBSE and IB pattern schools ,spread across India . The university campus is spread over sprawling 120 acres, previously owned by Late Legendary Bollywood Actor Raj Kapoor

The MIT-ADT University campus is spread over a serene landscape, situated just about 30 kilometers from Pune City. It was recently awarded the ‘Best University Campus 2017’ by the Associated Chambers of Commerce India (ASSOCHAM). In the 2018 the said University is been awarded as a Best Private State University 2018 by Better India Education award. . This spectacular campus offers state-of-the-art infrastructure, extensive library, hostels, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pool, cricket and football grounds, indoor sports facilities and a theatre.

MIT ADT offers multiple courses at under graduate, post graduate and Doctorate levels in Fine Art Design, Management, Marine engineering, Bioscience Engineering, Food Technology, Film and Television as well as Broadcasting and journalism.

Preparing for future after this pandemic situation of COVID-19 entire world is suffering MIT ADT University is ready to evaluate as well as to support private state University Education System:

After this Pandemic situation Entire University education is live via video lecturing using the university learning management system along with the live streaming video lecturing as well as the through the virtual lab establishment to all the core engineering as well as design Nish programs . All the assignments and Practical’s are demonstrated using virtual lab establishment online tutorial mode helps the students to evaluate regularly along with the delivery of the subject. As MIT ADT University is pioneer in the privatization of University education it also established the proctored evaluation system for the entire university students and declared it’s almost all the results on time.

Also Initiative of PERA Examination by the Association of the Private state university leads the university admission process on time to all the private state universities in Maharashtra as well as in India. Lot of Private state university admission process will be streamlined through this to start their academic on time.

