Reiterating his innocence, Ghosn cries conspiracy

Tokyo: Ousted Nissan Motors Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn reiterated his innocence and called himself the victim of "a conspiracy", in a video released by his lawyers on Tuesday that was recorded before his arrest last week.

"I am innocent," Ghosn said, adding that he still loved both Nissan and Japan. The 65-year-old former auto titan also expressed concern for the future of the company,

citing sluggish earnings, as well as the Nissan-Mitsubishi-Renault alliance.

The video originally included the names of Nissan personnel who Ghosn claimed are involved in the alleged conspiracy to expunge him from the company.

However, Junichiro Hironaka, his lawyer, said Ghosn's defence team had redacted those names. Ghosn added in the video: "This is about a plot, this is about conspiracy,

this is about backstabbing - that's what we are talking about.

The video comes a day after Nissan Motor Co. shareholders on Monday approved Ghosn's removal from its board, ending his nearly two decades stint with the Japanese carmaker.

