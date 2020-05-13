REJCTX 2: Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan are really impressed by the trailer

ZEE5'S upcoming Original titled REJCTX 2 has created quite a buzz around and this time the second season is definitely bolder, edgier, and is layered with all the secrets. The audience can't contain their excitement as the release is just around the corner.

Have a look at the trailer right here:

And now, after seeing it, it seems Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan are really impressed and they both have taken to their social media accounts to congratulate the team for their efforts and wish them luck for all the success. Coming to Roshan first, have a look right here what he had to say:

And this is what Abhishek Bachchan wrote:

Esha Gupta will be seen as officer Rene, Masi Wali as Aarav Sharma, Anisha Victor as Kiara Tiwari, Ayush Khurana as Mandy, Prabhneet Singh as Harry, Ridhi Khakhar as Parnomitra Rai, Saadhika Syal as Sehmat Ali, Pooja Shetty as Misha Patel, Tanvi Shinde as Yesha (latest entrant), Sumeet Vyas as the Vice President.

The story revolves around how one death has changed everyone's life with an algorithm and how everyone knows bits and pieces about death but no one is joining in the puzzle pieces as everyone is protecting and nurturing a deep dark secret that they have.

Hold on tight, REJCTX2 is going to stream exclusively on ZEE5 on May 14, 2020, produced and directed by Goldie Behl.

