Rejoice! The CID team is back in action

television

The team of CID which includes Dayanand Shetty (Daya), Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet), and Ansha Sayed (Inspector Purvi) have teamed up for a new project

CID team Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava

For the last 21 years, CID, the longest running investigative series on Indian television, had been a constant fixture on TV screens around the country. The show might have gone off air, but it still remains everybody’s favourite. And now, the team CID seems to have just given its fans a reason to cheer up!

According to the latest buzz, some members of the cult television series will be reuniting for a brand new show. The show which will be cop-based will incorporate some personal stories as well, reported TellyChakkar. According to the report, Dayanand Shetty (Daya), Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet), and Ansha Sayed (Inspector Purvi) will be part of the project.

Coming back to CID, the show running nonstop for over two decades, aired its last episode on October 27, 2018. The show will now be renewed for a fresh season which will include a lot more contextual cases.

Divulging details about the development, CID makers had earlier put out a statement which read: "CID will now take an intermittent break starting October 28. Having completed 20 years, CID is the longest-running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions".

"The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far", the statement added.

The show lead actor too had expressed disappointment. Speaking about the same, Dayanand Shetty who plays the popular character of Daya told The Times Of India, "We were in our 21st year and had we shot for a few more episodes, we would have entered our 22nd year. It is quite an unfortunate thing to happen as we were shooting like always and suddenly we were informed by our producer that the shooting has been called off indefinitely because there were issues with the channel."

Also Read: ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam: Daya and Abhi are an extension of my family

The show which had first aired about a team of detectives working for the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Mumbai. Their main aim is to unravel murder mysteries. The show had given several memories to the audience, be it Daya (Dayanand Shetty) breaking the doors to ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam) amazing catchphrases. And from, the forensic scientist Dr. Salunkhe (Narendra Gupta) meaningful glances to the wisecracking senior inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava).

The show had successfully aired close to 1,500 episodes. The show had undergone several changes with the cast and story line-up, but the plot remained the same.

We hope to see the CID team back in action quickly!

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates