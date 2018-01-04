Rejuvenation camp for temple elephants begins in Tamil Nadu

The 48-day annual rejuvenation camp for temple elephants in Tamil Nadu began at Thekkampatti on the banks of the Bhavani river near Mettupalayam in the district

The 48-day annual rejuvenation camp for temple elephants in Tamil Nadu began at Thekkampatti on the banks of the Bhavani river near Mettupalayam in the district.

Organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government, the camp was inaugurated by HR and CE minister, Sevvur Ramachandran and Forest minister, Dindigul Srinivasan by giving jaggery and sugarcane to some elephants.

The jumbos will be given nutritious and herbal food, a healthy bath, with shower facility, special medical care, physical exercise, including morning walk, during the camp, which will last till February 20. The camp is a pet project of former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Three veterinarians will be present at the camp to monitor the elephants round the clock, HR and CE department sources said. There would be complete medical checkup and also treatment for specific diseases.

Thirtyone elephants from temples and mutts in Tamil Nadu and two from Puducherry are participating in the camp. As part of security measures, high-mast lights have been installed.

A solar-power fence has also been erected to prevent the entry of wild elephants, as happened in the last two editions, official sources said. A section of villagers and farmers had yesterday raised objections and staged a demonstration against conducting the camp for fear of entry of wild jumbos to human habitats and agriculture fields, resulting in loss of crops.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed