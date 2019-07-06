Rekha blesses Malaal star Sharmin Segal

bollywood

Mohan launched Rekha in 1970 with Sawan Bhadon. Sharmin has made her debut with actor Meezaan in the film Malaal produced by Bhansali, that released on Friday, July 5.

Veteran actress Rekha wished luck to the debutant actress Sharmin Segal, the granddaughter of Mohan Segal. Mohan introduced the veteran actress to the Hindi film industry.

Sharmin who felt overwhelmed meeting Rekha during a special screening of her film said: "I am so thankful to be born in a family that values cinema so much. My grandfather Mohan Segal and uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali are people who've been so passionate about their craft and that has always inspired me".

