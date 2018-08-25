Rekha to narrate the epic mythological story?

bollywood

Sources reveal that Bollywood veteran actress Rekha has given her nod to narrate the epic mythological.

Bollywood's Umraao Jaan, Rekha, the evergreen actress of Indian cinema is going to lend her voice for a daily soap. Rekha, who was last seen in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, a Tamil-Telugu rom-com, set the stage on fire when she performed live on IIFA Awards in July.

Apart from her mythological affair, Rekha will also be seen shaking a leg with Dharmendra, Salman Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha, in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Apparently, the makers of YPD have renditioned the iconic song, Rafta Rafta for the film, and the audience will see Rekha groove to the tunes.

Apart from this fabulous Bollywood journey, Rekha turns narrator for an upcoming TV show, Radha Krishna. Keeping in mind her devotion to the epitome of love, Radha and Krishna, the makers approached the veteran actor for the voiceover. Sources reveal that Rekha has given her nod to narrate the epic mythological. The actor is known for her husky voice, which has enamoured many in B-Town, apart from her fans.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI