Rekha turns 66: Bollywood celebs pour wishes on the veteran actress

Wishes poured in for Bollywood's timeless beauty Rekha from all corners as she turned 66 on Saturday. Bollywood's divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday took to Instagram to extend birthday wishes to the 'Silsila,' actor.

All three actors posted a picture each of themselves with the veteran actor and penned down a birthday note for her. "Happy Birthday Rekha Ji. Stay ravishing as ever. Wishing you a wonderful year," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Actor Alia Bhatt also posted a picture of herself with Rekha from an event on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday Rekha Ji! With warmest hug and lots of love."

'Khaali Peeli' actor Ananya Panday also shared a throwback picture of Rekha holding baby Ananya in her arms.

"Happy birthday Rekha Ji. Always been your biggest fan," she wrote along with the picture.

Several other celebrities including fashion designer Manish Malhotra wished Rekha on her 66th birthday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever