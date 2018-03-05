Relatives of 9 slain Maoists yet to claim bodies: Telangana police

Nobody has come forward to claim the bodies of nine Maoists who were among those killed in the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last week, Telangana police said today

Nobody has come forward to claim the bodies of nine Maoists who were among those killed in the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last week, Telangana police said today. Ten Maoists including seven women were killed in the encounter with Greyhounds, the special anti-Naxal force of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, near Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district on March 2.

One Greyhounds personnel was also killed in the encounter. Nine unclaimed bodies have been kept in the mortuary at Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam in Telangana, police said.

Dadaboina Swamy alias Prabhakar, a divisional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist) and a native of Warangal district, was among the dead Maoists. His family took possession of the body yesterday, police said. "(Other) Nine dead Maoists (all of whom have been identified) hail from Chhattisgarh. We have shared their photographs with local police in that state," said Ambar Kishor Jha, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. "We are hopeful that their relatives or village elders will collect their bodies," the SP told PTI over phone.

