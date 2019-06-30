Relatives thrash girl over love affair, four arrested in Madhya Pradesh

crime

Later she returned and agreed to go home with the family

Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were held after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing them thrashing a girl in Ghatbori village of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

The victim had eloped with her lover a few days before the incident and her family was very upset over it, police said.

Later she returned and agreed to go home with the family. "She had an argument and her family member over her affair with a boy. Afterwards, her irked relatives beat her up," Assistant SP Rupesh Dwivedi said.

The police have registered an FIR against seven people in the case. "Four people who were involved in the incident including brother have been detained," he said.

The police are further investigating the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates