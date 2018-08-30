Release Manohar Parrikar's health bulletin, Congress tells Goa BJP

national

Manohar Parrikar was on early Thursday rushed to a US hospital for treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer

The Congress in Goa has demanded a medical bulletin listing the health condition of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was on early Thursday rushed to a US hospital for treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Goa Congress spokesperson Vijay Bhike said: "There is no medical statement from the Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital where the Chief Minister has been taking treatment for months on state expense. There is also no medical statement from the Lilavati Hospital or from the doctors treating the Chief Minister," Bhike told a press conference at the state Congress headquarters in Panaji on Thursday.

"We dare the BJP to come out with the medical papers and disclose the sickness of the Chief Minister within 24 hours," Bhike said, adding that state administration was paralysed due to the inability of Parrikar to oversee it.

